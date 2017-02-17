Tanzania: Addicts Die After Drug Supp...

Tanzania: Addicts Die After Drug Supply Is Cut

Dar es Salaam - Two drug addicts are reported to have died of withdrawal symptoms in Mwanza Region after failing to get supplies in the wake of the nationwide anti-narcotics crackdown. The Commissioner General of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Commission , Mr Rogers Sianga, said in an interview aired on Azam Television yesterday that he learnt of the deaths from Mwanza regional authorities, who suspected that the victims died as a result of sudden withdrawal from drug use.

