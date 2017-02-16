Tanzania: Acacia Mining - Buzwagi Min...

Tanzania: Acacia Mining - Buzwagi Mine Deception & Scam in President Magufuli's Face

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

How much lower will Barrick Gold and Acacia Mining stoop down to try manipulate their way to extra profits? And right in the face of the President of Tanzania? Buzwagi Gold Mine is located near the district of Kahama in the Shinyanga region of Tanzania. For our overseas readers, please click on the link below to see the location of the mine: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Buzwagi+Gold+Mine/@-4.3571092,33.462038,7z/data=!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x60f4076b401f729c!2sBuzwagi+Gold+Mine!8m2!3d-3.8639977!4d32.6710224!3m4!1s0x0:0x60f4076b401f729c!8m2!3d-3.8639977!4d32.6710224 The Buzagwi mine is 100% owned and operated by Pangea Minerals which is 100% owned by Acacia Mining which, in turn, is owned 63.9% by Barrick Gold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC