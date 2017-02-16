Tanzania: Acacia Mining - Buzwagi Mine Deception & Scam in President Magufuli's Face

How much lower will Barrick Gold and Acacia Mining stoop down to try manipulate their way to extra profits? And right in the face of the President of Tanzania? Buzwagi Gold Mine is located near the district of Kahama in the Shinyanga region of Tanzania. For our overseas readers, please click on the link below to see the location of the mine: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Buzwagi+Gold+Mine/@-4.3571092,33.462038,7z/data=!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x60f4076b401f729c!2sBuzwagi+Gold+Mine!8m2!3d-3.8639977!4d32.6710224!3m4!1s0x0:0x60f4076b401f729c!8m2!3d-3.8639977!4d32.6710224 The Buzagwi mine is 100% owned and operated by Pangea Minerals which is 100% owned by Acacia Mining which, in turn, is owned 63.9% by Barrick Gold.

