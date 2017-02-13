Tanzania: Acacia Mining - a Drop of Praise Amidst the Flood of Chaos...
The "Mining Bad Boy" of Tanzania, Acacia Mining, owned 63.9% by "Mining Bigger Bad Boy", Barrick Gold, has its few moments of goodwill whilst in parallel, they cause grief and anguish in Tanzania. The apple does not fall far from the tree because Acacia Mining's parent company, Barrick Gold, reek havoc and misery wherever they go in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC