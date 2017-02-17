Tanzania: 7 Billion Shillings Dry Port to Ease Pile-Up at Dar es Salaam Port

Cargo pile-up at Dar es Salaam port and traffic jams on the city roads are likely to ease soon, thanks to a multibillion dry port project at Ruvu in Coast Region. Works, Transport and Communications Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa is optimistic construction of the 7.3bn/- inland container depot that will receive cargo through the central railway will play a critical role in enhancing efficiency at the port.

