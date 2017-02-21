Tanzania: 4 Die As Seven Others Escape Death At Mine
Mbeya Regional Police Commander Dhahiri Kidavashari said the incident occurred on Sunday evening at a mine owned by Mr Vicent Minja, a resident of Dar es Salaam. He said named those, who died as Mr Simon Majaliwa,26, from Itumbi Village, Mr Mazoea Mahona, 25, from Tabora Region, Mr Ben Bahati, 23, from Mapogoro in Chunya District and Mr James Alinanuswe ,26, from Ushirika in Rungwe District.
