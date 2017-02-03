Sushma Swaraj helps woman who was mug...

Sushma Swaraj helps woman who was mugged in Tanzania; this time, without even being asked

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Indian Express

Charanya Kannan, a woman from Chennai currently studying at Harvard Business School, probably had the worst experience of her life when she visited Tanzania for a course on public private partnerships. The woman who was there for two weeks with 39 others got mugged by a biker in her second week in Dar Es Salaam and lost her passport, phones, cash and credit cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC