Russia's Lavrov, EU's Mogherini discuss Ukraine by phone, agree to meet

Friday Feb 3

Feb 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini spoke by telephone on Friday to discuss a surge in violence in Ukraine and agreed to meet at a forthcoming event, Russia's foreign ministry said. The also discussed the situation in Libya and Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

