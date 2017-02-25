Panic as earthquake aftershocks hit w...

Panic as earthquake aftershocks hit western Tanzania

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspects some of the buildings devastated by the earthquake that hit Kagera region on Saturday, Tanzania, Sept. 11, 2016.

Chicago, IL

