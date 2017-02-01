Nikki's Kilimanjaro challenge in memory of tragic Royal Marine
A former Royal Navy engineer is set to take on the dizzying heights of Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of her friend's partner who died in a Royal Marine training exercise. Nikki Phoenix who now lives in Alford and works at a cafe in Louth, is hoping to raise at least 2,000 by June in order to take on the epic challenge in the autumn, which will see her tackle the famous - Tanzanian mountain - all 5,895 metres of it! Nikki will be tackling the mountain in order to raise funds for the Forces Support Charity, which provides help and comfort to the families of servicemen and servicewomen who have died whilst in service with the UK's Armed Forces.
