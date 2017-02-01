Nikki's Kilimanjaro challenge in memo...

Nikki's Kilimanjaro challenge in memory of tragic Royal Marine

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Louth Leader

A former Royal Navy engineer is set to take on the dizzying heights of Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of her friend's partner who died in a Royal Marine training exercise. Nikki Phoenix who now lives in Alford and works at a cafe in Louth, is hoping to raise at least 2,000 by June in order to take on the epic challenge in the autumn, which will see her tackle the famous - Tanzanian mountain - all 5,895 metres of it! Nikki will be tackling the mountain in order to raise funds for the Forces Support Charity, which provides help and comfort to the families of servicemen and servicewomen who have died whilst in service with the UK's Armed Forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Louth Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC