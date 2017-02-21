MFRI partners with Dutch firm to bid on oil pipeline
MFRI's Perma-Pipe subsidiary has formed a consortium with Danish company Logstor to bid the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline project. The consortium joins the leading pre-insulated piping manufacturers in North America and Europe to take advantage of their combined fabrication, engineering and material science expertise.
