Matchbox challenge helps pupils raise money for Tanzanian visitor
The matchbox challenge saw pupils from the Pinvin Federation of schools come up with innovative ways to fill the boxes using pet hair, tiny electronic components and pine needles. The fundraising idea made A 123 which will go towards helping fund a return visit from the headteacher of their link school, the Misufini B School in Morogoro, Tanzania.
