Martin will take on mountain for Myton Hospices
A Warwick man is hoping to raise a pound for every metre of the height of the mountain he wants to climb for a good cause. Father-of-one Martin Saul, 52, will be taking part in a trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in aid of the Myton Hospices in September and is aiming to raise 5,895 as part of the challenge.
