Malawi: 'Tanzania Owns Part of Lake Malawi'

Malawi: 'Tanzania Owns Part of Lake Malawi'

Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahinga has said that part of Lake Malawi belongs to Tanzania, where they call it Lake Nyasa. He said the old map, drawn before Malawi got its independence from the British, clearly shows a good chunk of the waters of the lake belong to Tanzania.

