L'aine launches entrepreneurship clubs in seven schools
Covering 12 schools within the Ledzekuku-KroworMunicipality , the Entrepreneurship Club seeks to build and improve students' proficiency in leadership and problem-solving. This comes after the foundation trained Circuit supervisors/GES Officers and teachers to help develop the entrepreneurial traits of students in various schools and to discuss modalities of the clubs.
