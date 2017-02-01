Kremlin says Ukraine flare-up shows need for U.S.-Russia talks
Feb 1 A recent flare-up of hostilities in eastern Ukraine shows the need for a swift resumption in dialogue between the United States and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. "As to the existing escalation on the contact line, it's probably just another reason for a swift resumption of a dialogue and cooperation between Russia and the United States," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
