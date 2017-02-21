Kenya's ARM plans expansion

Thursday Feb 23

ARM Cement plans to expand grinding capacity at its one million ton-a-year plant in Kenya by 50 percent over the next year to meet rising demand, its chief executive said. In 2016, it received a $140 million equity injection from Britain's CDC Group, which took a 40 percent stake.

Chicago, IL

