Kansai in agreement to acquire Sadolin
Kansai Plascon Africa, a subsidiary of Kansai Paint, has entered into agreements to acquire 100 percent of the operations of Sadolin Paints in Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Burundi. The proposed acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, forms part of Kansai Paint's global expansion strategy.
