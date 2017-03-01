"I climbed Kilimanjaro to inspire oth...

"I climbed Kilimanjaro to inspire others with Cerebral Palsy."

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Evening Times

WHEN Andrew Thomlinson reached the top of the world's highest freestanding mountain the first thing he did was congratulate all the other climbers. A kind gesture and more so because the majority are unlikely to have faced the same hurdles as Andrew did to get there.

Chicago, IL

