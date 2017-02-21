Former Gravesend school pupil will climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, for ChildA reach International

You would think anyone aiming to hike their way up one of the world's highest mountains would be a keen adventurer, or at least have done their Duke of Edinburgh Award at school, but that's not the case with Ellie Jewiss. The 21-year-old university student, from Riversdale in Northfleet, will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in August, even though she has never been camping, which is a bit like going on Countdown having never read a dictionary.

