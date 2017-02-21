Former Gravesend school pupil will cl...

Former Gravesend school pupil will climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, for ChildA reach International

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kent Online

You would think anyone aiming to hike their way up one of the world's highest mountains would be a keen adventurer, or at least have done their Duke of Edinburgh Award at school, but that's not the case with Ellie Jewiss. The 21-year-old university student, from Riversdale in Northfleet, will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in August, even though she has never been camping, which is a bit like going on Countdown having never read a dictionary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC