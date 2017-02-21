Equity Bank opens branch in Zanzibar

The Zanzibar branch brings to 14 the total number of Equity branches in Tanzania and is part of the lender's planned regional expansion. Zanzibar's Finance and Planning Minister, Dr. Khalid Salum Mohamed has lauded the move saying, "we are happy and encouraged to see Equity Bank developing products and services that support all members of the society and in different sectors of the economy including some previously perceived as high risk, due to lack of collateral and high costs of serving them."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.