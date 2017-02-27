East Africa: Proposed Deal Trade Deal With Europe Is a Form of Colonialism - Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Magufuli Sunday described the Economic Partnership Agreement as a "form of colonialism", dampening the country's possibility of signing the deal with the European Union . Addressing a joint press conference with visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the State House, Dr Magufuli disfavoured EPAs, which are aimed at creating a free trade area between EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States.

