East Africa: Coffee Prices Up On High Global Demand

Coffee sold at Moshi Exchange increased to 7,668 bags compared to 5,564 bags of the previous auction supported by price surge driven by high global demand. According to the auction results released by the Coffee Board of Tanzania , the overall average prices were up by 5.85 US dollars per 50 Kgs bag for Mild Arabica compared to an increment of 0.95/50US dollars for the same volume in the previous auction.

