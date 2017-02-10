Cma CGM Improves India Middle East - ...

Cma CGM Improves India Middle East - East Africa Links

In line with operational excellence and operating cost discipline, CMA CGM Group wishes to share with you the changes concerning our 2 direct weekly services connecting India Middle East Gulf to East Africa strategic markets 2 direct weekly services with a combined fleet of 9 vessels up to 3,500 TEU, 12 ports of call Swahili Express service will be dedicated to Kenya and Tanzania markets with very fast transit times. Mombasa will be reached from Mundra in 12 days and Dar Es Salaam in 14 days.

