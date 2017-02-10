Africa: New Judges Appointed to the African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights
The Justices Bensaoula Chafika from Algeria and Chizumila Rose Tujilane were endorsed during the 28th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from January 30 to January 31. The two are replacing Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz and Justice Duncan Tambala whose term came to an end in September, 2016. The two Judges will be sworn-in during the 44th Ordinary Session of the Court which begins on March 6, 2017 in Arusha, Tanzania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC