Africa: Indian Ocean States Move to Avert Tuna Stocks Depletion

Tuna Fisheries are to feature prominently in future as the South West Indian Ocean Commission now moves to adopt a draft protocol on access to fishing grounds by foreign vessels, all intended to establish a common access regime of tuna and tuna-like species in the region. The draft protocol, also called the 'Regional Minimum Terms and Conditions , for granting fisheries access in the SWIO range states was endorsed in Zanzibar and is slated for approval next month during the eighth Session of the SWIOFC Commission in Madagascar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.