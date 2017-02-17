Africa: Indian Ocean States Move to A...

Africa: Indian Ocean States Move to Avert Tuna Stocks Depletion

Friday Feb 17 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tuna Fisheries are to feature prominently in future as the South West Indian Ocean Commission now moves to adopt a draft protocol on access to fishing grounds by foreign vessels, all intended to establish a common access regime of tuna and tuna-like species in the region. The draft protocol, also called the 'Regional Minimum Terms and Conditions , for granting fisheries access in the SWIO range states was endorsed in Zanzibar and is slated for approval next month during the eighth Session of the SWIOFC Commission in Madagascar.

