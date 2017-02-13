A sewage system that 'digests' and 'cooks' human waste
Student volunteers Susannah Duck and Izhan Khan describe working with a Tanzanian community to install a system that turns sewage into essential products. Equally important is the involvement of students from universities in Dar Es Salaam.
