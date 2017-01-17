Why the World's Biggest Sharks Love M...

Why the World's Biggest Sharks Love Mafia Island

National Geographic

Scientists hope the whale sharks that live around the East African island will help them better understand how to preserve the species. In some places, whale sharks routinely swim between countries, even on a daily basis.

Chicago, IL

