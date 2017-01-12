Uganda: Uganda, Tanzania Award Pipeli...

Uganda: Uganda, Tanzania Award Pipeline Design Contract to U.S. Firm

Uganda and Tanzania have awarded a contract for designing a crude oil pipeline running through the two countries to US-based firm Gulf Interstate Engineering, an official document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. Early last year, Uganda agreed with Tanzania to jointly develop a $3.55 billion pipeline to help ship Uganda's crude to international markets.

Chicago, IL

