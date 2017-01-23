To save forests, Tanzania considers t...

To save forests, Tanzania considers tax on charcoal

Reuters

Tanzania is considering putting a tax on charcoal with the aim of discouraging the use of the fuel, which is a big source of energy for cooking but also a major contributor to deforestation. Officials say they believe making charcoal more expensive would significantly reduce demand for it and cut runaway tree felling in the east African nation.

Chicago, IL

