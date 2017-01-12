Tanzania's president warns newspapers...

Tanzania's president warns newspapers over dissent

Friday Jan 13

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Friday the "days were numbered" for newspapers deemed to incite dissent, comments that will add to opposition concern that his government is further narrowing the space for public criticism. Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya October 31, 2016.

Chicago, IL

