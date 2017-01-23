Tanzania: Zanzibar Opposition Refuses...

Tanzania: Zanzibar Opposition Refuses to Recognise Election Winner

3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam - Civic United Front has vowed not to recognise Juma Ali Hafidhi , who was declared the winner in Dimani parliamentary by-election last Sunday. CUF claimed that Dimani constituents were given a fair chance of choosing their MP and instead were given a person chosen by state organs under the wish of CCM.

