Tanzania: Zanzibar Civil Servants to Get Double Salaries

Civil servants in Zanzibar should have all reasons to smile starting April, after President Ali Mohamed Shein announced an increase in minimum wage to 300,000/- from the current 150,000/-. Dr Shein announced the good news at the Amaan Stadium yesterday when addressing a mammoth crowd at the climax of celebrations to mark the 53rd Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

