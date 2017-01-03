Tanzania: Zanzibar Brands Cloves, Other Spices to Win Market Share

Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and his Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi , get briefing from Zanzibar State Trading Corporation staff on how they sort cloves prepared for sell parked at bottles with special mark when they visited their pavilion at the launch of phase I branding clove in the Isles which goes with the 53rd Revolution Anniversary. SPICES grown in Zanzibar, including cloves, are set to increase their competitiveness in the world market following the inauguration of its branding under the name 'Zanzibar Exotic Original.'

