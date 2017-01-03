Tanzania: Zanzibar Brands Cloves, Oth...

Tanzania: Zanzibar Brands Cloves, Other Spices to Win Market Share

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and his Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi , get briefing from Zanzibar State Trading Corporation staff on how they sort cloves prepared for sell parked at bottles with special mark when they visited their pavilion at the launch of phase I branding clove in the Isles which goes with the 53rd Revolution Anniversary. SPICES grown in Zanzibar, including cloves, are set to increase their competitiveness in the world market following the inauguration of its branding under the name 'Zanzibar Exotic Original.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,893 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC