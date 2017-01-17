Tanzania: Work On Terminal III At Julius Nyerere International Airport 65 Per Cent Ready

Construction of Terminal Three at the Julius Nyerere International Airport has been completed by 65 per cent and the government has promised to use funds from domestic revenue sources to complete construction work of Phase II of the project which will cost about 290bn/-. Upon completion, the new terminal is meant to meet the future growth on international arrivals by extending capacity to 6 million passengers per annum in a total terminal area of 60,000 square meters.

