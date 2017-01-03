Tanzania: Why Quake Relief Cash Wasn'...

Tanzania: Why Quake Relief Cash Wasn't Given to Survivors - Magufuli

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

President John Magufuli yesterday defended the government's decision not to give to earthquake survivors the money donated by well-wishers, stating that the cash was too little to satisfy the needs of all the affected. Addressing a public rally in Bukoba yesterday, President Magufuli said the government's decision to use the money on repairing and rebuilding infrastructure affected by last year's earthquake was the right one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC