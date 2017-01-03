Tanzania: Why Quake Relief Cash Wasn't Given to Survivors - Magufuli
President John Magufuli yesterday defended the government's decision not to give to earthquake survivors the money donated by well-wishers, stating that the cash was too little to satisfy the needs of all the affected. Addressing a public rally in Bukoba yesterday, President Magufuli said the government's decision to use the money on repairing and rebuilding infrastructure affected by last year's earthquake was the right one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC