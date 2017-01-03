Tanzania: Why Quake Relief Cash Wasn't Given to Survivors - Magufuli

President John Magufuli yesterday defended the government's decision not to give to earthquake survivors the money donated by well-wishers, stating that the cash was too little to satisfy the needs of all the affected. Addressing a public rally in Bukoba yesterday, President Magufuli said the government's decision to use the money on repairing and rebuilding infrastructure affected by last year's earthquake was the right one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.