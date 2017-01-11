Tanzania: Why Political Scene in Tanz...

Tanzania: Why Political Scene in Tanzania Is Set to Change

The year also saw some of politicians, including the outspoken Singida West Member of Parliament and the main Opposition Chadema chief lawyer facing the law after he was accused of insulting President John Magufuli not once but in several occasions. Mr Zitto Kabwe, the national leader of Alliance for Change and Transparency -Wazalendo, who was the only opposition Member of Parliament, who didn't walk out of Parliament, during President Magufuli inaugural speech, found himself in the wrong side of the law for allegedly uttering abusive language against the President.

