Tanzania: We Have Food Surplus, Not Shortage - Minister

Minister for Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba said yesterday that until October, 2016 a total of 1.5 million metric tonnes of cereals were sold to neighbouring countries from Tanzania. The Minister was reacting on the recent comments on the state of food in the country.

