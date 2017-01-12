Tanzania: We Have Enough Food, Prime ...

Tanzania: We Have Enough Food, Prime Minister Reassures

Dar es Salaam - Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday said the country is not facing a famine threat and reassured the public that there was enough food despite reported drought in some places. The PM said there was no need to panic over the drought situation, adding that reports of famine was a creation of businessmen wanting to profiteer from higher food prices.

