Tanzania: Trapped Miners Get Well, to Be Discharged

Health conditions of fifteen surviving miners who were today rescued after trapped in collapsed gold mine at Nyarugusu in Geita Region have improved upon treatment at the regional hospital. Geita Regional Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kisala, told the 'Daily News' that some of them may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, noting that one of them was still very weak.

