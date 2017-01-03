Tanzania: Tourist Dies While Climbing Mt Kili

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa said Mr Johan Aclep, 54, died on Saturday while trying to scale the snow-capped mountain. He said that the man started the journey through Rongai Gate in Rombo District, but suddenly fell sick and died at Simba, one of the camps on the way to the mountain's summit.

