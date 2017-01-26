Tanzania: Thumbs Up for Rescuers of T...

Tanzania: Thumbs Up for Rescuers of Trapped Geita Miners

The rescue yesterday of the 15 miners who had been trapped 35 metres underground in the RZ Goldmine in Nyarugusu, Geita Region, is a cause for celebration, not only for the families of miners, but for all who have been following with bated breath the tragic episode from the day it happened last Thursday. As of Saturday, media reports were giving the indication that the miners, whose number had been put at 14, were certain to die, for theirs was a hopeless situation of people being "buried alive".

Chicago, IL

