Tanzania: Thousands Likely to Miss Classes

Arusha/Dar/Dodoma/Mwanza - Thousands of newly enrolled primary and secondary school children are likely to miss lessons as schools reopen today due to a serious shortage of classrooms, a survey conducted by The Citizen indicates. The shortage has been caused by a surge in enrolment in public schools in response to President John Magufuli's free education plan.

