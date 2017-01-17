Tanzania: The lycra among the lions

Keeping one eye on the wildlife and the other on the road, Winston Aldworth takes to a bicycle for a new view of Tanzania. I doubt the Maasai goat herder has ever seen a flabby Westerner - one bedecked in padded-lycra cycling pants no less - huffing and wobbling along on a bicycle on a road in rural Tanzania.

Chicago, IL

