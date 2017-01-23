Tanzania: Telecoms Firm TTCL's Corpor...

Tanzania: Telecoms Firm TTCL's Corporate Strategy Needs U.S.$300 Million

2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd is looking for 300 million US dollars to roll out its communication strategy countrywide by December, this year. TTCL acting Chief Executive Officer Waziri Kindamba said here yesterday that the amount will be needed to implement phase one of the firm's strategy that will see all regions covered by stable communication services, including the newly launched 4G LTE.

Chicago, IL

