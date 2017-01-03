Tanzania: Tax Collection Not Behind B...

Tanzania: Tax Collection Not Behind Business Closure - Finance Minister

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango has refuted reports that tax collection was behind closure of some businesses and decrease of tenants in various buildings. However, the Minister said that after making a follow up, his office realized that some traders have been closing businesses but it was difficult to know the reasons behind their move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC