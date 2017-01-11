Tanzania: Tanzania in Talks With Lend...

Tanzania: Tanzania in Talks With Lenders for U.S.$1.4 Billion in Budget Support

Tanzania is negotiating with development partners for at least $1.4 billion to support its ongoing budget and help forestall tax increases for already struggling businesses. Donors were expected to support its 2016/2017 budget with Tsh2.8 trillion , but only Tsh600 billion out of Tsh3.6 trillion pledged has been realised.

Chicago, IL

