Tanzania: Tanesco Restores Power After Blackout Hits Most Regions
Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited has successfully restored power in some of the regions in the country following yesterday morning's blackout. The utility's Acting Senior Manager System Control, Engineer Abubakar Issa, said the blackout was caused by a technical glitch that caused explosion at the Ubungo Power Station that burned the circuit breaker.
