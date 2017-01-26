Tanzania: Tanesco Restores Power Afte...

Tanzania: Tanesco Restores Power After Blackout Hits Most Regions

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited has successfully restored power in some of the regions in the country following yesterday morning's blackout. The utility's Acting Senior Manager System Control, Engineer Abubakar Issa, said the blackout was caused by a technical glitch that caused explosion at the Ubungo Power Station that burned the circuit breaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC