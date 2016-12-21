Tanzania: Shinyanga Villagers Want End to Farmer, Herder Conflicts
Scores of residents of Chambala village in Mwanjolo Ward have urged the government to intervene in land dispute between farmers and pastoralists to prevent more bloodsheds. They told reporters here yesterday that a pastoralist, identified as Makubi Dogani had encroached into a farm owned by Ngodongo Maganga in Chambala village to graze his 3,000 cattle without permission from the owner.
