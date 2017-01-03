Tanzania: School Books Recalled, Reviewed Due to Errors
Early last year, TIE issued textbooks titled Najifunza Kuhesabu , Najifunza Kuandika , Najifunza Afya na Mazingira and Najifunza Michezo na Sanaa , which were later found to contain errors and other anomalies. TIE Director General Elia Kibga told The Citizen that the institute had decided to review the textbooks and that the input of various stakeholders had been considered ahead of the release of corrected versions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07)
|May '16
|Annalwise Michae...
|1,062
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC