Tanzania: School Books Recalled, Reviewed Due to Errors

Early last year, TIE issued textbooks titled Najifunza Kuhesabu , Najifunza Kuandika , Najifunza Afya na Mazingira and Najifunza Michezo na Sanaa , which were later found to contain errors and other anomalies. TIE Director General Elia Kibga told The Citizen that the institute had decided to review the textbooks and that the input of various stakeholders had been considered ahead of the release of corrected versions.

