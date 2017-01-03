Tanzania: Ruling On Bail for MP Lema ...

Tanzania: Ruling On Bail for MP Lema Remains in Suspension

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The outcome of the bail application for Member of Parliament for Arusha Urban, Godbless Lema, who is facing seditious charges, before Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court remains in limbo after the High Court yesterday failed to deliver its ruling on an appeal relating to the matter. High Court Judge Salma Magimbi, who was to deliver the ruling in question, was forced to postpone the session sine-die following a move by the prosecution to lodge a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,108 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC