Tanzania: Ruling On Bail for MP Lema Remains in Suspension

The outcome of the bail application for Member of Parliament for Arusha Urban, Godbless Lema, who is facing seditious charges, before Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court remains in limbo after the High Court yesterday failed to deliver its ruling on an appeal relating to the matter. High Court Judge Salma Magimbi, who was to deliver the ruling in question, was forced to postpone the session sine-die following a move by the prosecution to lodge a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.